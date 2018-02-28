PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department announces a gun buyback planned for this Friday.
It’s a joint effort between the department and the owner of the Official Unlimited store on North Broad Street.
“You’ll be able to come to the facility that we’re doing it, drop the gun off. We would request that you bring it in a safe, unloaded condition, but we will also have trained tactical personnel on hand to make sure we can render it safe before it goes any further through the processing,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
The buyback starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, adjacent to the Official Unlimited store.
Those who surrender weapons will receive a $75 gift card to the store.