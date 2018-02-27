PARKLAND, Fl. (CBS/AP) –– The hearing in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz was removed from the court docket on Tuesday morning. No explanation was immediately available, but prosecutors are actively trying to obtain hair samples, fingerprints, DNA, and photographs.

The 19-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of murder following the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The shooting has sparked a debate over gun control in Florida’s state capital, Tallahassee.

The Florida State Senate approved a bill on Monday that will raise the age from 18 to 21. The bill will also impose a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases.

Controversially, the bill would also allow teachers to carry guns if their school district allows it. The teachers would undergo law enforcement training and become deputized by the local sheriff’s office.

Dozens of gun safety advocates pleaded with the Senate to include an assault weapons ban in the bill, but the idea was rejected.

Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School students are scheduled to return on Wednesday for the first time since the shooting happened.

