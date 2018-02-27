CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Tuesday morning, hundreds of Cherry Hill East Students walked out in protest of the suspension of an AP history teacher who spoke out about school safety following the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
On Monday, the students also protested the school’s placement of the teacher on administrative leave. On a cellphone video sent to Eyewitness News, they could be heard shouting, “Free Locke!”
Timothy Locke, the suspended teacher, raised security concerns during a class at the New Jersey school in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida massacre. Afterwards, a student was so distraught that she was escorted by another teacher to the principal’s office. This incident led to the decision to place Locke on leave.
A Cherry Hill East High School senior by the name of Justin Prechodko organized a petition calling for Locke’s return.
“Mr. Locke is my favorite teacher, bar none of all time. I just felt an injustice was done so I decided instead of being quiet I’d step up. That’s what I learned from Locke: that you’re never too small to step up,” said Predchoko.
Eric Ascalon, whose son was previously a student of Locke, emphasizes that the parents support Locke as well. “The parents that I’ve spoken with are unequivocally outraged.”
Students and parents plan to attend tonight’s Board of Education meeting to address the matter.