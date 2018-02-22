PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting of a woman inside a van in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia.

Investigators say the van was packed with three 23-year old women and three children when it was ambushed in the 5700 block of Broad Street before crashing on the 5800 block of Old York Road around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the van was shot in the head and killed and an adult passenger was injured after the vehicle crashed into a building. Capt. John Ryan says they’re searching for two suspects.

“Right now, at this minute, we just have descriptions of two males wearing grey hoodies — two black males wearing grey hoodies that fled from that location,” said Ryan.

Police say the van was shot five times.

The motive for the shooting is murky at this point. Investigators have ruled out road rage and do not believe the victims were targeted.

“Again, it’s in the early stages and there is a lot of be developed but we don’t believe the occupants had anything to do with anything,” said Ryan. “We don’t believe it was targeted and we don’t believe it was road rage.”

Police say the two other women and the three children were injured in the crash, but were not struck by any bullets. Officials say they will be OK.

They’re hoping surveillance camera video and witness accounts will lead them to the suspects.