PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a recycling center in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to Pasco Inc. on the 7200 block of Paschall Avenue around 9:40 a.m.
Parts Of Market Street Shut Down Following Reports Of Manhole Explosions In Center City
Video from Chopper 3 shows huge plumes of smoke coming from the building.
The fire was elevated to three alarms.
No injuries have been reported.
New Social Media Challenge Has People Taking Pictures At Home Decor Stores
SEPTA has currently suspended the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line due to the fire.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.