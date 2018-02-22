Filed Under:Local TV, Pasco Inc., Southwest Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are battling a multi-alarm blaze at a recycling center in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to Pasco Inc. on the 7200 block of Paschall Avenue around 9:40 a.m.

Parts Of Market Street Shut Down Following Reports Of Manhole Explosions In Center City

Video from Chopper 3 shows huge plumes of smoke coming from the building.

The fire was elevated to three alarms.

No injuries have been reported.

New Social Media Challenge Has People Taking Pictures At Home Decor Stores

SEPTA has currently suspended the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line due to the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch