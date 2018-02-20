PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors charge a Delaware County man with illegally selling guns outside of a gun show.
Detectives arrested Kevin Stillman at the Expo Center in Oaks.
Prosecutors say the Aston man sold two firearms to an undercover detective who posed as an unqualified buyer.
Stillman threatened to kill himself as police moved in to make the arrest.
Prosecutors say a search of his vehicle and house turned up more weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition