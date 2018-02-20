Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors charge a Delaware County man with illegally selling guns outside of a gun show.

Detectives arrested Kevin Stillman at the Expo Center in Oaks.

Prosecutors say the Aston man sold two firearms to an undercover detective who posed as an unqualified buyer.

Therapy Dog Helps Calms Fears At Dental Office

Stillman threatened to kill himself as police moved in to make the arrest.

Prosecutors say a search of his vehicle and house turned up more weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch