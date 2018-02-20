TEXAS (CBS) – One of the most common fears, even among adults, is visiting the dentist.
But a new staff member at one Texas dental office is calming all those fears.
Tractor-Trailer Leaking Tar On I-295, Some Vehicles Stuck
Meet Macie, the dental therapy dog.
The staff says Macie passed the good citizen training at the neighborhood Petco, then they familiarized her with the dental office.
And tiny Macie went right to work!
More Than A Dozen Taken To Hospital After SEPTA Bus, Tractor-Trailer Collide
“I even went to sleep,” said patient Loreatha Carithers. “Macie, is a therapy dog, greatest benefits is she calms the anxiety down and causes patients to feel more relaxed.”
Macie has become such a popular addition to the office, patients request time with her when they book their appointments.