PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have released school surveillance video of a teenager trying to enter a Philadelphia school with a gun.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 15 at the Frederick Douglas Mastery Charter School at 21st and Norris Streets.

In the video, the suspect, who’s believed to be about 13-16 years old, is seen pulling out a silver handgun and walking in front of one of the doors a few times. He knocks once, but never gets into the building.

Anyone who recognizes the teen is asked to call police.

