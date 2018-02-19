PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have released school surveillance video of a teenager trying to enter a Philadelphia school with a gun.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 15 at the Frederick Douglas Mastery Charter School at 21st and Norris Streets.
In the video, the suspect, who’s believed to be about 13-16 years old, is seen pulling out a silver handgun and walking in front of one of the doors a few times. He knocks once, but never gets into the building.
Anyone who recognizes the teen is asked to call police.