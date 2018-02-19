By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a man they say kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach as she was standing outside a Center City sidewalk.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday – when authorities say the 33-year-old victim was outside the Dunkin Donuts at 10th and Arch Street, when a stranger approached her and asked for $2.

The woman, who is 5 months pregnant, says she didn’t have money, and the suspect then kicked her in the stomach, authorities say.

She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20’s, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and carrying a black jacket.

Anyone who may know the man is asked to call police.

 

