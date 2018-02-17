HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty-two months after medical marijuana legislation was signed into law, the first half dozen Pennsylvania dispensaries opened their doors this past week, including one each in Bucks and Chester Counties.
Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the first medical marijuana dispensaries to open have contracts with grower/processors that are ready to deliver product. More are expected to come online each week. Some 3,000 Pennsylvania residents have medical marijuana cards. If you’re one of them, Levine says it’s important that you contact a dispensary about an appointment before going there. Levine says there will be a consultation with a medical professional.
RELATED: Philadelphia Area’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Set To Open
“There will be a significant discussion about what symptoms you’re having,” she said, “and there will be a determination of what form of medical marijuana would best help you with your symptoms, and what dose.”
The first two dispensaries to operate in our region are the Terra Vida Holistic Center in Sellersville and Keystone Shops in Devon.