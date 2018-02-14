Yamileth Bolanos, a livertransplant recipient, two-time cancer survivor and operator of PureLife Alternative Wellness Center places baked goods on a glass top counter where patients come and their purchase at the collective on July 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles City Council's unanimous vote on July 24 to ban all marijuana dispenseries has received a mixture of anger and support with all 762 dispensaries registered in the city due to be sent letters ordering them to shut down immediately, or face legal action from the city. The regulation of marijuana distribution has been a gray area since California voters passed an initiative in 1996 legalizing medical marijuana even though the sale of any marijuana remains illegal under federal law. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWNAFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One is on the Main Line. Another’s in Upper Bucks County. The region’s first medical marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to patients on Saturday.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this in a medical form to the patients of Pennsylvania,” says Skip Shuda, chief operating officer of Keystone Shops, at 420 W. Lancaster Avenue in Devon. “We think it’s a big step forward.”

At Terra Vida Holistic Center, at 64 N. Main Street in Sellersville, Bucks County, they’re already taking several dozen calls a day.

“We’re really thrilled for our patients to be able to bring them the relief they’ve been waiting for for years and years,” says president Chris Visco.

People who have a “serious medical condition” — there are 17 of them defined by the state — can stop by with their medical marijuana ID cards.

Pills, oils, ointments, liquids, and vaporized forms are among the products available.

One ongoing challenge is getting more doctors on board with the state program.

“Ultimately, the physicians are the gatekeepers,” Shuda says. “Only physicians who’ve completed the four-hour continuing medical education class can register or certify patients.”

Visco notes they chose their spot in Upper Bucks because it will help communities that are underserved.

“We’re listening to the most heartbreaking stories you’ve ever heard,” she says. “Cancer patients who’ve been stuck in their homes for years. Mothers who have autistic children, and children with epilepsy, who are going to be able to legally treat their children. A seven-year-old brain cancer patient whose parents are extremely hopeful this will help save his life.”