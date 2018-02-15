PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday’s deadly massacre at a Florida high school hit close to home for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.
Gostisbehere, 24, attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as a freshman and sophomore. Seventeen people were killed in a mass shooting at the school on Wednesday.
“They always say it’s close to home but when it’s actually home, it’s pretty tough to see. I haven’t really processed it yet. I still can’t believe it,” said Gostisbehere. “I was just in that school. I was only in there for two years, but I felt safe at that school every day I was there. Just to see something like that happen to those kids and those teachers and whatnot, it just sucks.”
Gostisbehere says he knew assistant football coach Aaron Feis who was killed while shielding students.
“He was always a great guy, was always nice to me when I was there,” he said. “It really shows his character what he did in that time of panic and emergency, putting himself on the line for others. Obviously, he’s the true hero and he’s the guy we need to focus on rather than the actual suspect.”
Gostisbehere’s grandparents live a mile away from the school.
Police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz confessed to the shooting. Cruz, a former student, was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons last year.