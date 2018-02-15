PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS/AP) —An orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and an AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in five years.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for “disciplinary reasons.”

Cruz in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.

“It is just catastrophic. There really are no words,” said Israel.

Authorities say 17 people were killed in the shooting. Israel says 12 victims were found inside the building, two outside the school, one on the street, and two lost their lives at the hospital.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says at least 14 others have been injured, but could not elaborate on the severity of the injuries.

There is currently no motive for the shooting. Israel added that Cruz had multiple magazines and used an AR-15 rifle.

Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, said Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. She said Cruz had been abusive to his girlfriend.

School officials said Cruz was attending another school in Broward County after his expulsion.

Broward County Mayor Beam Furr said during an interview with CNN that the shooter was getting treatment at a mental health clinic for a while, but that he hadn’t been back to the clinic for more than a year.

“It wasn’t like there wasn’t concern for him,” Furr said.

“We try to keep our eyes out on those kids who aren’t connected … Most teachers try to steer them toward some kind of connections. … In this case, we didn’t find a way to connect with this kid,” Furr said.

Israel said investigators were dissecting the suspect’s social media posts.

“And some of the things that have come to mind are very, very disturbing,” he added without elaborating.

Daniel Huerfano, a student who fled Wednesday’s attack, said he recognized Cruz from an Instagram photo in which Cruz posed with a gun in front of his face. Huerfano recalled Cruz as a shy student and remembered seeing him walking around with his lunch bag.

“He was that weird kid that you see … like a loner,” he added.

A former classmate told CBS News that Cruz always had issues with his teachers.

“He would always have problems with every single one of his teachers. Every single teacher he ever had, there was a problem,” the former classmate said.

Witnesses say Cruz pulled a fire alarm inside the school before gunning down his victims.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie called it “horrific.”

“It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us,” said Runcie.

Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

“All of a sudden there was a really loud noise…..people are crying [in] the closet,” a student texted to a CBS Miami reporter.

Caesar Figueroa told CBS News that his daughter was trapped in a closet at the school and described the scene “like a war zone.”

“My daughter, as of right now, is still trapped in a closet. She is afraid to speak. I told her, ‘Don’t call me, because I don’t want no one to hear your voice,’ so she is still trapped in a closet,” said Figueroa.

One student told CBS News that they initially thought it was a drill.

“We already had one earlier this morning… and then we heard gunshots,” said Jeiella Dodoo. “Some students thought it was not that serious.”

The Broward Schools department said on its website that students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire and the school immediately went on lockdown.

Len Murray said he raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings. He said he told his son to save his battery and stop texting, while the boy’s mother told him to turn off his ringer.

“I’m scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking, ‘Have you heard from your child yet?'” Murray said.

Murray said he’s had just one thought running through his mind since he got his son’s text: “All I keep thinking about is when I dropped him off this morning – I usually say, ‘I love you,’ and I didn’t think morning. He’s 17, he’s at that age, and I didn’t say it this morning, and I’m just kicking myself right now over and over and over. Say it early and often, I’m telling you.”

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted no one “should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” said Trump.

Investigators are working with Broward County Schools staff to identify all of the victims.

Students were bused from Stoneman Douglas High School to a nearby hotel to be reunited with their families.

The high school is a sprawling complex set on a tract in the South Florida community of Parkland, about 45 miles north of downtown Miami.

The school had just over 3,100 students in the 2016-2017 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Major streets run along two sides and an expressway passes nearby on the other not far from a residential neighborhood of single family homes.

