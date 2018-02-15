PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A movie is apparently in the works about the life of former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos.
According to Deadline, producer Mike Tollin – who has made numerous films and documentaries on sports figures—has closed a deal to share the life of Dorenbos on and off the field.
The 37-year-old long snapper was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and required open heart surgery during a physical after he was traded from the Eagles to the Saints.
Eagles Fans Get Life-Sized Replica Lombardi Trophy Back From Team
Dorenbos spent a decade in Philadelphia from 2006-2016 and says the trade saved his life.
He’s is even getting a Super Bowl ring after the Eagles’ historical win against the Patriots.
“Had I played, I’d die,” Dorenbos told the New Orleans Advocate. “Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it — said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring.’”
A release date for the movie has not been announced.