PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A movie is apparently in the works about the life of former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos.

According to Deadline, producer Mike Tollin – who has made numerous films and documentaries on sports figures—has closed a deal to share the life of Dorenbos on and off the field.

The 37-year-old long snapper was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm and required open heart surgery during a physical after he was traded from the Eagles to the Saints.

Dorenbos spent a decade in Philadelphia from 2006-2016 and says the trade saved his life.

He’s is even getting a Super Bowl ring after the Eagles’ historical win against the Patriots.

“Had I played, I’d die,” Dorenbos told the New Orleans Advocate. “Mr. Lurie called me and said he wants me to be a part of it — said I was here a long time and he said, ‘We’re going to win this, and you’re going to get a ring.’”

A release date for the movie has not been announced.

