PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A die-hard Birds fan will reclaim his prized possession on Thursday.
Mike Howanski worked so hard on his giant replica of the Lombardi trophy, which is made entirely of Duct tape. It was lost during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade last week.
Eyewitness News was told that Howanski is meeting with the team Thursday and will be reunited with his trophy.
Howanski said he wants it for his man cave.