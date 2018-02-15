Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A die-hard Birds fan will reclaim his prized possession on Thursday.

‘Butt Lady Of Auburn’ Picks Up 1 Million Cigarette Butts

Mike Howanski worked so hard on his giant replica of the Lombardi trophy, which is made entirely of Duct tape. It was lost during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade last week.

Eyewitness News was told that Howanski is meeting with the team Thursday and will be reunited with his trophy.

FBI: Partygoer Stole $4.5 Million Statue’s Left Thumb After Selfie At Franklin Institute

Howanski said he wants it for his man cave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch