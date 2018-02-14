HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who is accused of killing a pet dog.

Hilltown Township Police say they initially responded to a call on the 1400 block of Route 113 on Feb. 3 about a man threatening members of the home, and who had possibly killed the family’s pet dog.

When police arrived on the scene, the family members were not hurt, but a dog was found dead on the property.

The Bucks County SPCA says the dog suffered multiple skull fractures due to blunt force trauma.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Rony Arturo Garcia of the 1400 block of Route 113 in Perkasie.

An arrest warrant for aggravated cruelty to an animal has been issued for Garcia.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Garcia as they believe he may be attempting to flee to his home country of Honduras.

Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to call police at 215-453-6011.