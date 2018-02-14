MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – A therapy dog in Minneapolis is getting a lot of attention after his owner shared photos of the lonely looking animal at the library.
Sting is a therapy dog that helps kids gain confidence with their reading.
But on a recent visit to the Ramsey County Library, Sting waited patiently for children to come read to him, but no one came.
His owner John Mueller then took to Facebook to share photos of Sting waiting for readers.
“Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight,” wrote Mueller. “If you know of a 4 to 8yr old who would like to read to a dog. Please contact the White Bear Lake library by phone or their website about the Paws to Read program. Sting will be there Feb 21st 6:30 – 7:30.”
Thanks to the photo Sting is now getting offers from all over the world to keep him company.
Sting’s photo has been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook and it has more than 77,000 likes.