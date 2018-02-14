Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – A therapy dog in Minneapolis is getting a lot of attention after his owner shared photos of the lonely looking animal at the library.

Sting is a therapy dog that helps kids gain confidence with their reading.

Official: Flight Lands In Honolulu After Losing Engine Cover 

But on a recent visit to the Ramsey County Library, Sting waited patiently for children to come read to him, but no one came.

His owner John Mueller then took to Facebook to share photos of Sting waiting for readers.

“Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight,” wrote Mueller. “If you know of a 4 to 8yr old who would like to read to a dog. Please contact the White Bear Lake library by phone or their website about the Paws to Read program. Sting will be there Feb 21st 6:30 – 7:30.”

Thanks to the photo Sting is now getting offers from all over the world to keep him company.

Sting’s photo has been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook and it has more than 77,000 likes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch