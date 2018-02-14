DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A United States Air Force reservist in Delaware is accused of raping and impregnating a teenage girl.
Delaware State Police say 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Byron White of Camden Wyoming was taken into custody at the Dover Air Force Base on Tuesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
The investigation into White began in December after the girl reported the allegations of sexual abuse to a 24-hour hotline.
Police say White was in a relationship with the girl since May 2017. The alleged incidents occurred at White’s residence on the 3000 block of Henry Cowgill Road.
The Air Force says White is a reserve loadmaster assigned to the 70th Airlift Squadron, 512th Airlift Wing. White has been on active and non-active status during the alleged rapes.
“The U.S. Air Force takes charges of this nature very seriously, as acts of sexual assault are a crime that are neither condoned nor tolerated. The U.S. Air Force holds individuals appropriately accountable for their actions, whether through the Uniform Code of Military Justice or through coordination and cooperation with local authorities,” the Air Force said in a statement.
White has been charged with nine counts of rape. He was arraigned and is being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $200,000 bond.