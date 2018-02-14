PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner laid out his strategy for dealing with safe injection sites during a meeting with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday.
“We have to be willing to do what is necessary to save lives,” said Krasner.
Krasner says given the high number of opioid deaths his office will assist the city with safe injection sites by not prosecuting those who use the sites or the medical professionals who assist opioid users.
“You know, because why would you,” said Krasner.
The DOJ and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says such sites violate the law. Krasner says he believes any arrests and prosecutions will lead to backlash.
“If anything, it will just build momentum among all these people who have fatal overdoses,” said Krasner.
Krasner is expected to roll out more of his office’s opioid strategy which includes pushing for lower sentences for drug users. He also is launching new initiatives, including a gang unit.
