PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police have released the names of four men killed in a rash of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia that also injured several other people.
A police spokeswoman said 23-year-old Tafari Lawrence of Upper Darby was killed in a triple shooting just before 2 p.m. Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia. Two other men were wounded.
Police said 35-year-old Kurtis Williams was the man found shot to death in a vacant lot in north Philadelphia shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Another man found shot in southwest Philadelphia shortly after midnight Saturday was identified as Zaki Thomas.
A 22-year-old man found shot on a west Philadelphia street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday was identified as 22-year-old Kevin Ethridge.
Police said Monday there were no arrests and the motives for the shootings remain unknown.
