PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and two others were injured after gunfire erupted in Southwest Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at 75th Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the neck and chest. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Authorities say a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg area. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There have been no arrests so far and there was no word on a motive for the shooting.