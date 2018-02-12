PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When kids at A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital heard there was a special surprise waiting for them on Monday, they never imagined it would be Eagles’ defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“I was shocked,” said 14-year-old Kajipan Kamalananthan.

It is his job to be strong, but Cox believes these kids battling sickness every day are stronger.

“I thought it was very touching,” he said, at times emotional. “At the end of the day, this game is way bigger than me.”

So the Super Bowl champ knew this was a stop he couldn’t miss before heading home to Mississippi on Tuesday to be with family.

“These emotions man, it hit me right after the game,” he said of the Super Bowl. “The most crazy moment of that celebration was to see my mom cry with joy.”

He and Concordville Subaru also made a $1,625 donation to the hospital based on the number of sacks he made this season: $250 for 6.5 sacks.

“It was really cool,” said 11-year-old Katie Cook.

Doctors recently discovered a tumor on Katie’s spine that was affecting her ability to walk, says her mom, Jillian.

“The tumor was also pushing into her lung and her heart,” she said.

After a surgery to remove it and a week-long hospital stay, she says this was more than they could have asked for.

“To me, as a mother, that means more to me than whatever happens on the field and whatever plays are made, is the time that they take to care,” she said.

It’s just another victory for the Cooks this week.

“Not only the Super Bowl win but getting that tumor out of there, heading home, and being able to walk again.”