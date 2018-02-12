CALIFORNIA (CBS) – It’s tax season, and thieves are keeping an eye on your mailbox – to steal your tax refund check.
But thieves got more than they bargained for, at one California home. That’s because they stole a package full of 500 cockroaches from a mailbox belonging to Rosalinda Vizina.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Unveil More Details On Royal Wedding
She’s an Entomologist studying the insects.
Vizina says she doesn’t care about the lawbreakers, she’s concerned about her cockroaches.
“This particular time I ordered cockroaches,” said Vizina. “I feel a little bad for the roaches if they got smashed and tossed… but for the thieves I hope they went everywhere.”
Trump To Unveil Infrastructure Plan
Authorities say mailbox theft happens more often this time of the year because of tax returns.
They warn you to watch out, unless you’ve got a package full of cockroaches in your mailbox.