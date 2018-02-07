PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bud Light isn’t the only business giving out free beer on Thursday to honor the Eagles.

Philly’s own Yards Brewery is telling customers to stop on by.

“We might not be able to get everyone a beer but we can try. ;) Fans get a free #PhillyPaleAle on us Thursday 2/8 in the taproom while we celebrate our championship team,” the business said in a tweet.

SEPTA: Special Regional Rail Passes For Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade Sold Out

Yards says you can also take a photo with “the Trophy.”

Yards is located on the 500 block of Spring Garden Street.

