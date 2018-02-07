PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bud Light isn’t the only business giving out free beer on Thursday to honor the Eagles.
Philly’s own Yards Brewery is telling customers to stop on by.
“We might not be able to get everyone a beer but we can try. ;) Fans get a free #PhillyPaleAle on us Thursday 2/8 in the taproom while we celebrate our championship team,” the business said in a tweet.
Yards says you can also take a photo with “the Trophy.”
Yards is located on the 500 block of Spring Garden Street.