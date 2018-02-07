PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 


By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA announced Tuesday they would be offering specially priced Independence Day Passes for Thursday’s parade, but people out at Regional Rail Stations early Wednesday morning weren’t having much luck buying them.

People started showing up at some Regional Rail stations as early as 3:30 a.m. to be in the front of the line.

Peggy arrived at Fort Washington around 5 a.m. and says she was about 30th in line. But when she got her chance to buy a ticket, she learned that the Independence Passes weren’t available. So instead, Peggy had to pony up some extra cash for a weekly pass.

“The difference is $37 per ticket. It’s $47 to get the weekly pass, it would’ve been $10,” said Peggy.

Regional Rails will only be offering service to the Jefferson and 30th Street stations, and only the Independence Pass, or monthly or weekly trailpasses will be accepted on those trains.

More than half of the 50,000 Independence Day Passes have already been sold.

