By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be remembered as one of the most historic plays in Super Bowl history, the Philly Special.

Thanks to Showtime’s Inside The NFL, we now know that Nick Foles suggested the play to Doug Pederson, a legendary moment that will be forever etched into Philadelphia sports history. That moment was captured by Ray Didinger’s son, David, who works for NFL Films. 

“That whole sideline conversation that is now seen everywhere — I mean that’s going to be re-run forever. That’s one of the greatest moments in Super Bowl history and I’m proud to say my son got it,” Ray Didinger told the 94WIP Midday Show on Wednesday.

“David had the top camera on Nick Foles, so he saw what happened on the sidelines,” Ray Didinger explained. “I told David, I said, ‘Boy you nailed that one!'”

 

Didinger embraced his son David live on TV right after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, a moment of raw emotion that went viral.

