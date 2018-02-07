PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was like I was watching Friday Night Lights or Remember The Titans, or something. But I wasn’t.
It was real life.
Thanks to Showtime’s Inside The NFL, we got a look and listen into Doug Pederson’s “Philly Special” 4th and goal call in Super Bowl LII, or so we thought. Actually, it was Nick Foles was suggested the play and Pederson, after a long pause, said, “Yeah, let’s do it.”
Foles gets into the huddle and says, “Philly Special.”
The rest was history, literally. As the direct snap went to Corey Clement, who reversed it to Trey Burton who threw it back to Foles for a touchdown. Unreal.
Also shown on the show, was Malcolm Jenkins mic’d up saying, “Come on, Tom” to Tom Brady after he dropped a wide open pass.
