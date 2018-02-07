PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was like I was watching Friday Night Lights or Remember The Titans, or something. But I wasn’t.

It was real life.

Thanks to Showtime’s Inside The NFL, we got a look and listen into Doug Pederson’s “Philly Special” 4th and goal call in Super Bowl LII, or so we thought. Actually, it was Nick Foles was suggested the play and Pederson, after a long pause, said, “Yeah, let’s do it.”

Foles gets into the huddle and says, “Philly Special.”

The rest was history, literally. As the direct snap went to Corey Clement, who reversed it to Trey Burton who threw it back to Foles for a touchdown. Unreal.

Also shown on the show, was Malcolm Jenkins mic’d up saying, “Come on, Tom” to Tom Brady after he dropped a wide open pass.

malcolm jenkins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles react during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

