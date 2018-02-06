PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to get goosebumps all over again.

Eagles Fan Sports Anchor Reacts To Final Super Bowl Score On Air

Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” released footage of how the trick play that saw Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass came about.

Foles goes over to head coach Doug Pederson before the fourth and goal play and says, “Philly, Philly?”

“Yeah, let’s do it,” Pederson responded.

When Foles got back to the huddle, he called “Philly Special.”

Santoliquito: Tom Brady Showed No Class After The Super Bowl

And that’s when one of the gutsiest calls ever ended up in Super Bowl history, as Foles became the first quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the biggest game of the season.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

