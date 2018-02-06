PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to get goosebumps all over again.
Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” released footage of how the trick play that saw Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catch a touchdown pass came about.
Foles goes over to head coach Doug Pederson before the fourth and goal play and says, “Philly, Philly?”
“Yeah, let’s do it,” Pederson responded.
When Foles got back to the huddle, he called “Philly Special.”
And that’s when one of the gutsiest calls ever ended up in Super Bowl history, as Foles became the first quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the biggest game of the season.
Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.