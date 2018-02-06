MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS) — The greatest quarterback of all-time couldn’t made the greatest escape of all-time dodging photographers, cameramen and everyone else who they let on the field after Super Bowl LII.

Tom Brady couldn’t get off of the U.S. Bank Stadium field fast enough, after losing to the Eagles’ 41-33 on Sunday night. Brady was, well, typical Brady during the game. He completed 28 of 48 for 505 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception. It wasn’t Brady’s fault that the New England Patriots lost.

Apparently—and unfortunately—the boorish, arrogant, egomaniacal Brady surfaced after the final seconds ticked away. He ran off the field as if his finely coiffed hair was on fire. And Brady did so without even bothering to seek out and congratulate Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles. Last year, after losing a 28-3 lead with 8:31 left in the third quarter, Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan made sure he sought out Brady to congratulate him. It was a classy move, which was typical of Ryan, and not surprising, for anyone that knows Ryan.

Even Patriots’ curmudgeon coach Bill Belichick sought out Doug Pederson and showed class in congratulating his opposite.

As for Brady, there was nothing.

Was it because Brady lost to a back-up in Foles, who by the way, was just as good, completing 28 of 43 for 373 and three touchdowns, and one touchdown reception?

Was it beneath Brady to shake the hand of an underling, a nobody, in his mind, not part of that elite, special cliché of starting NFL quarterbacks?

Shaking Foles’ hand is the least Brady should have done.

Would Brady have done that if it were Carson Wentz that beat him on Sunday?

Maybe not. But probably.

Foles, however, took the high road. In the class manner Brady should have exhibited, Foles gave Brady a pass.

“I didn’t get to see Tom. I was looking for Tom,” Foles said. “It got pretty crazy really fast. He’s one of the greatest of all time. Guy does it right. He has been unbelievable. He was unbelievable tonight. I can’t say enough about him.”

Except for the fact that the all-time greatest quarterback forgot to take his grown-up pill Sunday night.