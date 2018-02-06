PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t try looking for Brady Street in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia at this point.
A video that has gone viral shows an Eagles fan replacing the Brady Street sign with “Foles Street” in honor of the Super Bowl MVP.
The fan is shown climbing a ladder to put up the new “sign” while sporting the Eagles’ underdog mask at the end of the video.
Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Millions of people are expected to attend the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday.