PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “There was that pause like, no one knew, did he catch it? Did he catch it,” said Kevin LeSage from his Delaware County home, as he showed off cell phone video taken from the game.

He arrived back from Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

“Just to say that I was at an Eagles winning Super Bowl is something that I will cherish forever,” he said.

LeSage took that Super Bowl trip to watch the Eagles win but there was something else he wanted; to bring his dad, Frank, onto the field with him and into the Eagles end zone.

With security tight prior to kickoff, he knew that it would be no simple task.

“I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to but I’ll try my best,” he said.

LeSage and his group of six arrived at the stadium early, but the first security guard he approached wasn’t budging.

“She was like, ‘I really can’t do that. I really can’t do that. I just can’t let you go by.’ I said, ‘I understand. Is there anyone else I can talk to?’,” he told Eyewitness News.

There was someone else he could talk to and after hearing the situation: “He said, ‘Listen…just be fast.’ I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He said, ‘Yes.'”

LeSage took a photo with a buddy on the field and then with his dad close at hand, they made it to the end zone.

“When I texted everyone that he was on the field it was an emotion that I’ll never forget,” he said. “We got him here. He was on the field. I’ll never get over it.”

There’s a chair in LaSage’s family home in Darby where Frank used to sit to watch Eagles games. It has been empty since September. That is when he passed away suddenly, never getting to witness the Bird’s triumphant season.

What LaSage brought to the end zone on Sunday were his father’s ashes.

“I sprinkled them in the end zone. He’s on the field where the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” said Kevin.

As for the original security guard who denied his request.

“When I came back up she gave me the biggest hug,” said LaSage.

It was a game full of hugs, including the ones shared in spirit.

“I know that he would have been hugging and kissing me because the Eagles are Super Bowl champs,” he said.