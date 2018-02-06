PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Judge Reinstates Manslaughter Charges Against Amtrak Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Derailment  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Vince Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only hardware the Eagles are being rewarded with.

World Wrestling Entertainment wanted to recognize the Birds’ win.

The company is sending the team a custom championship belt.

Triple H, who is a wrestler and also WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, shared a picture of the belt.

He tweeted, “To quote @ZERTZ_86, you’re “the World Champions” …. so you need a World Title! Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly.”

