PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Vince Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only hardware the Eagles are being rewarded with.
Mayor Kenney On Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade: The Small Number Of Knuckleheads Should Stay Home
World Wrestling Entertainment wanted to recognize the Birds’ win.
The company is sending the team a custom championship belt.
Triple H, who is a wrestler and also WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, shared a picture of the belt.
Massachusetts Lawmaker Wears Eagles Helmet On Capitol Hill To ‘Pay Up’ On Super Bowl Bet
He tweeted, “To quote @ZERTZ_86, you’re “the World Champions” …. so you need a World Title! Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly.”