By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ Super Bowl parade looks like it will be on Thursday.

The city is reportedly deciding between Wednesday and Thursday, but the weather points to Thursday — a sunny day instead of potential snow flurries.

“I don’t know for sure, but most likely Thursday,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday morning.

 

The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history and their first NFL Championship since 1960.

“If this team ever does win a Super Bowl, and God I hope I live to see it, it would be the biggest celebration in the history of sports,” Pro Football Hall Of Fame writer Ray Didinger said on 94WIP back in December of 2014.

“I think it was Cris Collinsworth that said it will be the biggest sports parade in history if the Eagles win the Super Bowl,” Ed Rendell said last week. “I think it really will be.”

When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. The Eagles Super Bowl parade is anyone’s guess.

