By Aaron Smith

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Wendy’s isn’t pulling punches in its upcoming Super Bowl spot, where it mocks McDonald’s for its so-called “flash frozen” burgers.

“The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too,” chides Wendy’s in the 30 second commercial, which it unveiled on Youtube Wednesday. The ad will also run during the game on Sunday. It urges people to “Skip the hamburgers and the Frozen Arches.”

Wendy’s has been hammering McDonald’s for years, claiming that its own beef is grilled, while McDonald’s is frozen.

This is the scrappy attitude that Wendy’s generally reserves for Twitter, where it continuously throws shade on McDonald’s. It also taunts McDonald’s fans, telling one customer that he should get a “McRefund.”

Wendy’s also goes after Burger King of Restaurant Brands International, which it has dismissed as the “frozen beef kingdom.”

Now Wendy’s is transferring its taunts from Twitter to TV.

“This is the first time Wendy’s has directly called out a competitor in its TV advertising, however, as I’m sure you’ve seen, Wendy’s social commentary has been fairly aggressive toward the frozen arches,” said a spokeswoman for the fast-food chain.

Wendy’s didn’t say how much it’s paying for the ad, but NBC is charging more than $5 million for 30-second spots during the Super Bowl on Sunday, when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to emails from CNNMoney.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.