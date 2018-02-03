PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fever is the only fever you want for the Super Bowl. And given the severity of this flu season, the American Red Cross has some tips for Super Bowl party guests and hosts to help avoid spreading the virus.
According to the Red Cross, people with the flu can spread it to people as far as six feet away by when coughing, sneezing or talking.
So if you’re hosting a party for the big game wash your hands before preparing food.
Make sure your bathroom is stocked with soap and disposable towels instead of hand towels for guests.
Use a serving utensil for all snacks, including nuts, chips and pretzels. This way people aren’t grabbing food with their hands
Use drink tags or provide some way for guests to identify their glass.
And don’t hold a party in a home where someone is sick.
Guests should avoid the hug, kiss or handshake greeting.
Wash your hands, don’t share food and if you’re sick, don’t go.