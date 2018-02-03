SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under:Flu, flu season, KYW Newsradio, Sue Monaghan, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fever is the only fever you want for the Super Bowl. And given the severity of this flu season, the American Red Cross has some tips for Super Bowl party guests and hosts to help avoid spreading the virus.

According to the Red Cross, people with the flu can spread it to people as far as six feet away by when coughing, sneezing or talking.

So if you’re hosting a party for the big game wash your hands before preparing food.

Make sure your bathroom is stocked with soap and disposable towels instead of hand towels for guests.

Pink Won’t Let Flu Stop Her From Singing National Anthem At Super Bowl

Use a serving utensil for all snacks, including nuts, chips and pretzels. This way people aren’t grabbing food with their hands

Use drink tags or provide some way for guests to identify their glass.

And don’t hold a party in a home where someone is sick.

Guests should avoid the hug, kiss or handshake greeting.

Wash your hands, don’t share food and if you’re sick, don’t go.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch