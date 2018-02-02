PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sportsradio WIP’s Wing Bowl 26 also served as a giant pep rally for Eagles nation, just two days out from Super Bowl 52.
Thousands of Eagles fans singing “Fly Eagles Fly” kicked off 2018’s Wing Bowl.
Even in a sea of green and white, Allen Johnson still managed to stand out in his Eagles suit.
“I got up at one o’clock this morning to drive up from Washington, D.C., do or die Eagles fan, took off from work, got the suit, I’m all laid out ready to go for Sunday,” he said.
WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi said this year’s atmosphere was definitely special.
“We’re more insane about the Eagles than we were 13 years ago, and that’s really what the whole theme of this is this year,” Cataldi said. “Let’s have a party to get us going toward a Super Bowl championship.”
Eagles fans hoping the Birds polish off the Patriots as easily as Wing Bowl champ Molly Schuyler bested 22 competitors, including last year’s winner, Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt. Schuyler ate a record 501 wings to clinch her third Wing Bowl title.
For her efforts, she won a 2018 Hyundai Sonata and $5,000.