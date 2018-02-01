PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday’s Wing Bowl 26 is set to be the biggest Eagles pep rally, ever.
With the Eagles participating in this year’s Super Bowl, the crowd will be extra energetic, and 94WIP has a few Eagles-related surprises in store.
This year there will be a first responders division for 10 contestants that are either a police officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician or paramedic.
Event Info
The parking lots open at 4am, the doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at *4:30am, and the event starts at 6am
First round: 14 minutes.
Second round: Top 10 eaters advance for 14 minutes.
Final round: Top five eaters advance in a speed-eating two- minute round.
*30 minutes earlier than usual
Prizes
- The Overall Winner of Wing Bowl 26 gets a 2018 Hyundai Sonata courtesy of Colonial Hyundai of Downingtown, plus Steven Singer Jewelers is presenting $5,000 cash and a custom Championship Medal and Ring
- The First Responders Champion Prize is a Harley Davidson XL 883N Iron Sportster Motorcycle courtesy of Barb’s Harley Davidson
- The Wingette of the Year walks away with $5,000 Courtesy of Dr. Steven Davis & Davis Cosmetic Surgery
- Best Wing Bowl 26 Entourage wins $5,000 cash, courtesy of Steven Singer Jewelers
The official Wing Bowl 26 weigh-in took place on Thursday evening at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia, as all 29 eaters recorded their official “eating weight.”
Contestants
1. Molly Schuyler
Weight: 127lbs
Odds: 1-2
Odds to eat 500 wings: 3-1
2. Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt
Weight: 275lbs
Odds: 3-1
3. John “Oink Oink” Bradley
Weight: 245lbs
Odds: 20-1
4. Gerry “Iceman” Spearing
Weight: 260lbs
Odds: 25-1 (overall)
5. Frank “Butch From Manayunk” Adamo
Weight: 180lbs
Odds: Infinity-1
6. Luke “Winginitis” Sturgis
Weight: 300lbs
Odds: 20-1
7. Brandan “Skin & Bones” Lyman
Weight: 178lbs
Odds: 5-1
8. Al “Love Handles” Marnoch
Weight: 260lbs
Odds: 18-1 (overall)
9. Chris “Big Z” Chen Zhou
Weight: 290lbs
Odds: 15-1
10. Steve “The Toothless Barracuda” Hillegass
Weight: 170 lbs
Odds: 25-1
11. Dan “Killer Kennedy” Kennedy
Weight: 195 lbs
Odds: 10-1
12. Stephen “Tart Tent” Buchannan
Weight: 230lbs
Odds: 20-1
13. Eugene “Gino Bambino” Tartaglione
Weight: 232 lbs
Odds: 50-1
14. Monty “Moe Train” Wiradilaga
Weight: 245lbs
Odds: 15-1
15. Josh “Meat Sack” Domico
Weight: 285 lbs
Odds: 30-1
16. Kurt “Porky Balboa” Johnston
Weight: 230 lbs
Odds: 50-1
17. Brian “Ginger Wings” Lafferty
Weight: 175 lbs
Odds: 12-1
18. Apostolos “Pittsburgh Paulie” Vasiliou
Weight: 350lbs
Odds: 1,000,000-1
19. Douglas “Obi Wing” Petock
Weight: 295lbs
Odds: 1,000-1
20. Dimitry “Ukraine Train” Schupak
Weight: 235 lbs
Odds: 9-1
21. Dave Tiger “Wings & Things” Brunelli
Weight: 250lbs
Odds: 8-1
22. Heather “Nadia White” Cahill
Weight: 130lbs
Odds: 16-1
23. Kevin “Kenzo Kevin” Richmond
Weight: 240lbs
Odds: 40-1
First Responder Division
24. Adrian “To The Rescue” Toro
Weight: 285lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 10-1 (first responder)
25. Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco
Weight: 265lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 9-1 (first responder)
26. Chris “Wing Blade” Younger
Weight: 204 lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 4-1 (first responder)
27. Shaun “Butter Boy” Swayngim
Weight: 240 lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 12-1 (first responder)
28. Bill “Boub Hammer” Boub
Weight: 215lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 12-1 (first responder)
29. Steven “Dirty Dog And Things” Brunelli
Weight: 230lbs
Odds: 75-1 (overall), 2-1 (first responder)
Past Wing Bowl Winners
25: Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt – 409
Feb. 3, 2017 Wells Fargo Center
24: Molly Schuyler-429
Feb. 5, 2016 Wells Fargo Center
23: Patrick Bertoletti-444 (Wing Bowl record)
January 30, 2015 Wells Fargo Center
22: Molly Schuyler-363
January 31, 2014 Wells Fargo Center
21: Jamie “The Bear” McDonald-287
February 1, 2013Wells Fargo Center
20: Takeru Kobayashi-337
February 3, 2012 Wells Fargo Center
19: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-255
February 4, 2011Wells Fargo Center
18: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-238
February 5, 2010 Wachovia Center
17: Jonathan “Super” Squibb-203
January 30, 2009 Wachovia Center
16: Joey Chestnut-241
February 1, 2008 Wachovia Center
15: Joey Chestnut-182
February 2, 2007 Wachovia Center
14: Joey Chestnut-173
February 3, 2006 Wachovia Center
13: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-162
February 4, 2005 Wachovia Center
12: Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas-167
January 30, 2004 Wachovia Center
11: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-154
January 24, 2003 First Union Center
10: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-135
February 1, 2002 First Union Center
9: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-137
January 26, 2001 First Union Center
8: “Tollman Joe” Paul-90
January 28, 2000 First Union Center
7: Bill “El Wingador” Simmons-113
January 29, 1999 Spectrum
6: Mark “Big Rig” Vogeding-164
January 23, 1998 Spectrum
5: Eric “Gentleman E” Behl-120
January 24, 1997 Electric Factory
4: Glen “Fluffmaster” Garrison-155
January 26, 1996 Electric Factory
3: Kevin “Heavy Keavy” O’Donnell-133
January 27, 1995 Club Egypt
2: Kevin “Heavy Keavy” O’Donnell-127
January 28, 1994 The Main Event
1: Carmen “The Beast From the East” Cordero-100
January 29, 1993 Wyndham Franklin Plaza Hotel