PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new battle along the Delaware River ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Dueling neighbors are taking the loyalty to the Eagles and the Patriots to another level.

The Polinos and the Hatfields are actually friends and the neighbors trying to outdo each other with their devotion to their Super Bowl-bound teams.

After Tom Polino put up green lights, Daryl Hatfield sat Belichick on their bench.

“They saw me put up the green lights, so they started challenging me,” said Polino.

Then out came a custom Eagles helmet cut from wood.

“We are having a friendly competition between me and my neighbor,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield countered with a life-sized Brady and Gronkowski cutoffs.

Polino built an entire football field, but Daryl Hatfield had one last dig: five rings, one for each Patriots Super Bowl win hanging from the fence.

“I do have one extra one going up late Sunday night,” said Hatfield

Polino says that’s not going to happen.

“This is one of the best teams I’ve seen. I think they’re hungry. I think they’re going to bring this trophy down Broad Street,” he said.