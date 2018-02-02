NEW JERSEY (CBS) – With Super Bowl Sunday around the corner, health officials in New Jersey are asking people who don’t feel well to stay away from parties, to prevent the spread of the flu which is already wide-spread in 49 states.

Dr. Tina Tan with New Jersey’s Department of Health says it’s an especially bad year for the flu.

“We’re definitely seeing higher levels. We’re probably at our peak season right now,” said Tan.

She doesn’t want to be buzz kill, but says anybody who isn’t feeling well should avoid Super Bowl parties this weekend.

“If you’re sick, it might be a bummer but try to stay home, stay away from other individuals,” said Tan.

She says it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine and recommends anyone who hasn’t had one, get one right away.

“Flu season can actually last until May,” she says.

Pregnant women, young children and the elderly are at a greater risk for complications from the flu.