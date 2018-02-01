PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “If this team ever does win a Super Bowl, and God I hope I live to see it, it would be the biggest celebration in the history of sports,” Pro Football Hall Of Fame writer Ray Didinger said on 94WIP back in December of 2014.

“I think it was Cris Collinsworth that said it will be the biggest sports parade in history if the Eagles win the Super Bowl,” Ed Rendell said last week. “I think it really will be.”

Well, the Eagles are one win away from making this a reality.

Related: A History Of The Eagles In The Super Bowl And NFL Championship

The Eagles are set to face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4. A win would mean the parade would likely be set for Tuesday, Feb. 6 — a day Philadelphia would never forget.

But is it OK to talk about it before they win the game?

“Can we do a public service that we need to stop talking parade?” former Eagle Jon Ritchie said on the 94WIP Midday Show. “Just take off work if there is a parade. Last time, they used it against us. Bill Belichick showing the Patriots, ‘Here’s the route for the parade that the Eagles had planned out.’ It’s not about the parade, it’s about winning on the field.”

Related: NFL To Donate 100 Percent Of Underdog T-Shirt Profits To Philly School District

“The parade is a pretty big deal, too,” Joe DeCamara rebutted.

“First thing is first, the biggest game in the history of this team’s illustrious history is coming up,” Ritchie said.

“What good does it do, putting it out there?” producer James Seltzer said.

When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. An Eagles Super Bowl parade is anyone’s guess.