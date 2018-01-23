SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are challenging the NFL.

Last week, Eagles Pro Bowl offensive lineman Lane Johnson decided to promote underdog t-shirts and donate proceeds to fund education in Philadelphia.

On Monday, the NFL’s official Pro Shop account tweeted a photo of new Eagles Super Bowl LII underdog shirts.

Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long — who was tagged in the tweet — has worn the underdog mask with Johnson after the games. Long, 32, has also donated all of his game checks towards education funding and he called out the NFL.

Johnson did the same.

The Eagles continue to lead by example on and off the field.

