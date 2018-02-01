SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s bring it home for Jerome.

In a weird twist of fate, the late, great Eagles defensive tackle Jerome Brown’s 53rd birthday would have been on Sunday, Feb. 4 — the same day as Super Bowl LII. Of course, the Eagles will be playing the Patriots in the big game, looking for the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl victory.

To make things even spookier, the last time the Super Bowl was played on Brown’s birthday was in 2007 — 11 years ago. And 11 is the jersey number of Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL on Dec. 10.

Brown was the Eagles’ 9th overall pick in 1987. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 1990 and 1991.

But, on June 25, 1992, Brown tragically lost his life in a car accident. He was just 27 years old. Ever since then, the team has been trying to, “Bring it home for Jerome.”

