PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL’s vice president of communications tweeted that Eagles fans are allowed to bring dog masks to Super Bowl LII.
The Eagles have embraced the underdog role ever since most people wrote them off in the divisional playoffs against the Falcons. Chris Long and Lane Johnson ordered masks from Amazon.com that the players wore after the team beat the Falcons in the divisional round and then again when they beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.
Eagles fans were allowed to wear the dog masks inside of the Linc during the NFC Championship game.
Super Bowl LII on Sunday between the Eagles and Patriots will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The Eagles are 4.5 point underdogs. You can expect a few dog masks.