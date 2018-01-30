PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like there may be a home-field advantage atmosphere for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, in Minnesota.
According to Airfarewatchdog.com, fare searches from PHL to MSP (Minnesota) are up nearly 416% from this time last year. Searches from BOS to MSP are only up 96% from lat year for the same time period.
On January 21st, when the Super Bowl teams won their championship games, fares from PHL to MSP were up 705%.
Fare searches from BOS to MSP are around the same as searches from BOS to IAH (Houston), last year’s Super Bowl venue.
All in all, this could hint at the crowd being majority Philly fans for Sunday’s game.
