WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Staff at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Willingboro held a pep rally and chili cook-off Thursday as they cheer on the Eagles on the ‘road to victory’ and those on the road to recovery.

“We’re just trying to get our staff excited so that the patients can feel that excitement,” says the director of nursing Pam Swiernik.

Rehab director Beth Reeves is an Eagles fanatic, award-winning chili chef and says her hospital will be a fun place to watch the Super Bowl.

“We got a tough job here but it kind of lightens the load a little bit,” says Reeves.

Eagles fever has spread to other facilities that want to give a special Super Bowl experience to those in challenging situations.

Spring Hills Assisted Living in Cherry Hill is welcoming other seniors in the community as well as special needs families to share a Super Bowl party.

“We’re going to have tail-gaiting appetizers, we’re going to have some games,” says Spring Hills recreation director Nicholas Richmond, whose staff is turning their movie theatre and courtyard into an Eagles festival.

Cantor Scott Borsky, who rocks an Eagles Yamaka, is helping organize the event. He says it’s important people of all ages and abilities to share the Super Bowl experience.

“This is a time of joy in our community so I wanted to get special needs families and their children together so they can express their joy in their own way,” says Borsky, who heads the ministry Synagogue Without Walls.

Birds fans do indeed fly together!

For more information contact Spring Hills or Borsky at (267) 971-8799.