By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PETA supporters will descend on Philadelphia’s Dilworth Park on Thursday to urge football fans to go vegan ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend.

PETA, who states on their website that “animals are not ours to eat, wear, experiment on, use for entertainment, or abuse in any way,” will be passing out free chicken squeezie toys that read, “Let Birds Keep Their Wings: Go Vegan”.

The organization will also hand out vegan recipe booklets featuring snacks such as spicy buffalo cauliflower and loaded nachos with cashew cheese

“The Super Bowl is no game for the chickens and other animals who are killed by the millions only to end up as football fans’ finger foods,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s chicken squeezie toys will hopefully inspire everyone to bypass the gameday wings in favor of mouthwatering vegan snacks.”

The event begins at 12 p.m.

According to the National Chicken Council, fans will eat 1.35 billion wings Super Bowl weekend.

