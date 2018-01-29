SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Jim Melwert
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny has testified in the federal pay-to-play, bribery trial of Allentown Mayor John Pawlowski.

Kilkenny testified he “felt pressure” to give to Pawloski’s campaign for governor as his firm was bidding on a lucrative business contract with the city.

Kilkenny’s firm gave thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in 2013 and 2014.

At the request of someone with Pawlowski’s campaign, Kilkenny and a business partner also got the mayor tickets to a sold-out Eagles playoff game, and took him to an expensive steak dinner.

Kilkenny says he cut ties with his firm in July 2015 on advice from his lawyer after the FBI raided Pawlowski’s office. That was just months before Kilkenny was elected Montgomery County Sheriff.

On cross examination, defense attorney Jack McMahon asked Kilkenny if Pawlowski ever asked for a bribe, or if strings were attached to his requests. Kilkenny said, “no.”

Kilkenny has not been charged with any crimes.

