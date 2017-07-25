Attorney: Allentown Mayor To Be Indicted Following Federal Investigation

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

July 25, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Ed Pawlowski, FBI, Jack McMahon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Democratic mayor of Allentown is facing a federal indictment.

Philadelphia criminal defense attorney Jack McMahon told Eyewitness News that his client, Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowsi, will be indicted on Wednesday.

The indictment is sealed until Wednesday and Pawlowski could be in court as soon as Thursday.

The indictment comes following a lengthy grand jury investigation.

The mayor’s office was raided by the FBI on July 1, 2015.

Nine people have pleaded guilty since the investigation began in 2013 to an alleged scheme to obtain city contracts in exchange for campaign contributions to an unnamed official whose description matches the mayor’s.

Pawlowski has denied wrongdoing.

