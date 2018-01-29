Philadelphia (CBS) – Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter joined The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to promote his new book, Mayor: The Best Job in Politics. Nutter didn’t offer much as far as any criticism about his predecessor or actions taken by the new administration.
But when Stigall suggested that there are probably more pressing things to discuss then removing and relocating the statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo, Nutter said, “Just a little bit, yeah… public safety, poverty, education, a lot more important than that.”
Nutter also reflected on his time handling the 2015 Amtrak derailment that killed eight people and injured more than 200, as well as his thoughts on former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams’ bribery conviction.
And Nutter spoke about the 2011 speech he gave at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in West Philadelphia, where he addressed recent youth violence, saying he was speaking that day more as a parent, as a regular citizen.
“We just had a horrific flash mob incident in the city, people were hurt. I was upset. I was pretty pissed and I was trying to communicate that.”
Nutter appears at The National Constitution Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.