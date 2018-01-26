PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area distillery is offering a limited edition Girl Scout cookies flight pairing. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits chats with the distiller about how the cookies bring out the flavor profiles of his spirits.

Jared Adkins, founder of Bluebird Distilling says the idea to pair Girl Scout cookies with his flights came as a fluke.

“It was just out of necessity that I was really hungry and I wanted to drink whiskey so I just combined the two of them together.”

He had bought girl scout cookies from his nieces — now he’s their best customer.

“And this is like a lot of the our same flavors that are in our whiskeys so we got talking and I ended up buying a full box of every assortment of girl scout cookies, brought them back to the distillery and then my whole staff sat around and really we just sat around and ate girl scout cookies together and put these awesome pairings together.”

Fifteen dollar flights of six tastings and six cookies will be offered in the month of February.

“4-grain bourbon we’re going to pair with the s’mores. It’s already getting these great campfire and some smokey notes with caramel and toffee. Our thin mints we’re going to do with the vodka. Both are very clean. I’m really excited that we’re going to our American single malt, which is very nutty I feel like, and we’re going to pair that with our peanut butter patties; and then the lemonades ones, gin. Gin already has lemon and orange in it so we had the perfect pairing with the gin and these lemonades.”

