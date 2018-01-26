SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage     
By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under:Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area distillery is offering a limited edition Girl Scout cookies flight pairing. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits chats with the distiller about how the cookies bring out the flavor profiles of his spirits.

Jared Adkins, founder of Bluebird Distilling says the idea to pair Girl Scout cookies with his flights came as a fluke.

“It was just out of necessity that I was really hungry and I wanted to drink whiskey so I just combined the two of them together.”

He had bought girl scout cookies from his nieces — now he’s their best customer.

“And this is like a lot of the our same flavors that are in our whiskeys so we got talking and I ended up buying a full box of every assortment of girl scout cookies, brought them back to the distillery and then my whole staff sat around and really we just sat around and ate girl scout cookies together and put these awesome pairings together.”

Fifteen dollar flights of six tastings and six cookies will be offered in the month of February.

“4-grain bourbon we’re going to pair with the s’mores. It’s already getting these great campfire and some smokey notes with caramel and toffee. Our thin mints we’re going to do with the vodka. Both are very clean. I’m really excited that we’re going to our American single malt, which is very nutty I feel like, and we’re going to pair that with our peanut butter patties; and then the lemonades ones, gin. Gin already has lemon and orange in it so we had the perfect pairing with the gin and these lemonades.”

For more on the pairings, subscribe to the What’s Cooking podcast on the radio.com app.

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Distillery Pairs Spirits With Girl Scout Cookies

Hear the full podcast (runs 7:43)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Distillery Pairs Spirits With Girl Scout Cookies

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch